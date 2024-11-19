Fiji U15 Basketball finishes 7th at FIBA Oceania Cup

[Source: Basketball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji men’s under-15 basketball team concluded their campaign at the FIBA Oceania Cup in Australia last week by securing seventh place in the tournament.

In a tightly contested Classifications 5th to 7th playoff match, Fiji was narrowly defeated by Tahiti, 64-63, falling just short of a higher placement.

The result came after a challenging 115-56 loss to Samoa in the quarterfinals, which dashed Fiji’s hopes of advancing further in the competition.

Despite early momentum with impressive victories over Guam and the Cook Islands in the pool stages, the young Fijian side faced difficulties against stronger opponents as the tournament progressed.

While the final standings may not reflect their true potential, the team’s performance highlighted areas for growth as they prepare for future regional competitions.