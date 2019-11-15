Basketball Fiji’s has unfinished business

Basketball Fiji is determined that once restrictions are lifted there’s unfinished business to attend to.

Chief Operation Officer Laisiasa Pumau says plans to have similar programs for different age groups are also in the pipeline.

Puamau adds suspended program will can either be held at the end of the year or in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

“This program are, what William had mentioned before which is the Bula Hoops program, also we had the business house competition that we would like to complete before the year ends. Other initiative that we had planned realistically if it can be held this year or we have to reschedule to 2021.”

Meanwhile, Basketball Fiji’s Bula Hoops program has taken the online platform.

The program was launched in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been set up to help Fijians get engaged in the sport from the comfort of their homes.