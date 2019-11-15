All basketball related activities suspended

Basketball Fiji has suspended all basketball-related activities in support of the government’s nationwide efforts and policies to contain COVID-19.

The decision has been made by Basketball Fiji President Major General (Ret’d) Iowane Naivalurua.

Social gatherings to association leagues, club training, programs and national events will not be allowed.

Basketball Fiji says the safety of all players, supporters, officials and the general public is their utmost priority.

The suspension will be reviewed upon the government’s advice, communicated through their respective governing sporting ministries.

Source: Basketball Fiji