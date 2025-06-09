Balenasau’s pride grows as daughter dons Fiji colors once again

Nasoni Balenasau was overcome with emotion as he proudly presented his daughter, Ema Mereia, with her Young Kulas jersey during the team’s farewell ceremony at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba.

The Young Kulas departed on Tuesday for Tahiti, where they will compete in the OFC Women’s U19 Championship.

Their opening match is scheduled for next Thursday against the Cook Islands.

Balenasau shared that Ema, a defender for the Baby Kulas, has always been passionate about football.

Watching her represent Fiji once again filled him with immense pride.

While supporting a family is no small task, Balenasau said he has always ensured that Ema’s football needs are met, allowing her to pursue her dreams in the sport.

“Something we’ve always taught her at home is our faith, to always listen and be obedient and that’s what has got her this far. I always remind her when she’s away in camp to always look to God in everything she does.”

Mereia, who plays her club football for Labasa FC, is a key member of the current Young Kulas squad. She also represented Fiji at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup last year.

