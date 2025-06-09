Baby Pearls focuses on mental preparation ahead of World Cup

(Netball Fiji Facebook Page)

Now just a few days away before the Netball World Youth Cup gets underway, the Fiji Baby Pearls are focusing on their mental preparation.

With the side set to face some tough opponents in their pool games, captain Nina Nakula believes preparing themselves mentally is very important.

With the side having spent months in training camps, she believes they are physically ready for whoever stands in their way.

“In camo right now, everyone is excited and they are ready to take up the challenge. Everyone is psyching up mentally because I know we’re already physically so right now it’s all mental.”

The side left for the World Cup in Gibraltar over the weekend.

They play their first pool game against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday at 2am.

