Baber backs Fuli

Olympic gold medal winning coach Gareth Baber believes local coaches have what it takes to lead the Fiji 7s side.

Taking up one of the toughest jobs in the country isn’t easy but the Welshman has even thrown the Fijiana mentor’s name into the hat for consideration.

Baber’s contract will end in December but he firmly believes Saiasi Fuli has proven himself.

“You know I’d say there’s no secret is it probably the closest to that is Saiasi Fuli you know he’s mapped a similar path in terms of the development of the women’s game and how they’ve grown as a team and how he’s grown his staff I think that’s excellent, I think that’s a great model”.

An expatriate coach himself, Baber says what overseas coaches have done, locals can do just as well.

“We need proof a coach can do it you know I’m sure there’s…I can’t say that international coaches coming in all the time is the answer, it’s not the answer to me”.

Saiasi Fuli admitted he would discuss his future with FRU this week, but right now, he’s awaiting government confirmation on some relaxations so he can bring the Fijiana back to camp.

The Fijiana squad is expected to assemble soon to prepare for the World Series season.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver 7s in Canada will kick off this weekend and you can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s this Sunday and Monday live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.