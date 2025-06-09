Ba FA clarifies police complaint as social media probe widens

[File Photo]

The Ba Football Association has clarified that its formal complaint to police was lodged against only one individual, as investigations continue into alleged social media harassment involving the district.

The clarification follows the arrest of a doctor on Sunday in connection with investigations into the alleged creation of a Facebook page and the distribution of fake, malicious and defamatory content targeting Ba FA, the Fiji Football Association and the president of Ba FA.

Police earlier confirmed in a statement on the Fiji Police Force’s official Facebook page that an investigation was underway after receiving a complaint from Ba FA president Praneel Dayal.

In its latest statement, Ba FA said the complaint was specifically directed at the doctor for allegedly creating fake social media pages and spreading misinformation about the district and its officials.

The association stressed it had not filed complaints against any other individuals currently being questioned by police, adding that further questioning forms part of the Fiji Police Force’s independent investigative process to determine the origin and reach of the alleged content.

Dayal says the district’s main concern is protecting its football community.

“Our focus is on protecting the integrity of the ‘Men in Black.’ We have identified a specific source of what we believe to be malicious misinformation and have left that matter in the hands of the authorities.”

He adds that the association does not intend to punish members of the football community who may have been unintentionally drawn into the investigation.

Dayal earlier highlighted that the spread of unverified information can be harmful to players, officials, sponsors and supporters, but maintained that Ba FA respects the legal process and the presumption of innocence.

Despite the off-field distraction, Dayal says the district remains focused on its preparations for the 2026 football season, as Ba continues efforts to rebuild itself into a formidable force in local football. Police investigations are ongoing.

