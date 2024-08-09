Australians jubilant as sports-mad country bags record gold at Olympics

[Source: Reuters]

Australians bagged a national record 18 gold medals at the Olympics in Paris as the sports-crazed nation moved into third place in the medals tally behind China and America, sparking celebrations in offices, pubs and schools down under.

Local TV networks and papers have splashed out news of the wins, with Australians exhilarated by top-spot achievements in athletics, water sports, cycling and tennis, amongst others.

When asked why the country did so well, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says they are a sporting nation, whether it be individual sports or team sports.

He thinks most of them has a crack at swimming, at athletics and at team sports while growing up.

Albanese adds Australians love the sport they participate in and we revel in it.