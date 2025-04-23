Australian athlete to compete in Fiji Finals

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics acting secretary Biu Colati has confirmed there will be an Australian athlete participating in this year’s Fiji Finals which starts tomorrow in Suva.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Colati says this marks a positive step towards the broader vision for the competition.

Meanwhile, there will also be a team from Samoa participating as well.

Moving forward, Colati says they will be looking to invite and include more overseas athletes and teams.

“You will also know now that we have a contingent coming in from Samoa and a lone athlete from Australia, we’re just processing her papers in order to allow her to participate. So these are some of the new things we though we have to help in the direction.”

He adds that having these athletes participate will only increase the intensity of the competition.

The Fiji Finals kick starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

