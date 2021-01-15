Auckland City pulls out from FIFA Club World Cup

Auckland City FC has confirmed to FIFA earlier today that the club will be unable to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

This is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities

Despite FIFA’s regular exchanges with the club, New Zealand Football and the OFC in recent days, the requirements of the New Zealand authorities in relation to isolation and quarantine go beyond FIFA’s remit and, therefore, it was not possible to reach a solution.

Article continues after advertisement

FIFA together with the Qatari authorities, will implement a comprehensive medical and security protocol providing the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the competition.

Following the withdrawal of Auckland City, the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ will be contested by Al-Duhail SC, Al Ahly SC, FC Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai FC, Tigres UANL and the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final scheduled for 30 January. The first-round match will no longer take place and Al Duhail SC will begin the competition in the second round. The competition format remains otherwise unchanged.

The draw to finalize the pairings will take place in Zurich on 19th January .

Source: FIFA.com