Auckland City FC lose 10-0 to Bayern Munich at FIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich romped to a 10-0 victory over Auckland City — a team made up of part-time players — in its Club World Cup opener.

Jamal Musiala had a hat trick in a 17-minute span of the second half in front of a crowd that unfurled a banner saying “Smash FIFA!” while accusing the governing body of mismanagement.

Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise scored two goals each for the Bundesliga champions, who went ahead on Coman’s goal six minutes in. Bayern had a 17-1 advantage in shots on target.

Musiala, a 22-year-old midfielder, replaced Harry Kane in the 61st minute, making his first appearance since April 4 after recovering from a hamstring injury. He scored in the 67th minute, converted a penalty kick in the 73rd and scored again in the 84th.

