Xavier College dominates Ba Zone

Xavier College dominated the Coca Cola Ba Zone which ended today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The defending champion topped both the girls and boys divisions bagging an overall 56 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze.

They stamped their mark in the boy’s category finishing first with a count of 32 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze.

A D Patel College finished second with 7 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze.

Kamil Muslim College settled for third with five gold, six silver and 10 bronze.

In the girl’s category, Xavier bagged 24 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

Kamil Muslim College did not come close finishing second with six gold, six silver and five bronze.

Settling for third place is Ba Methodist High School with six gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.