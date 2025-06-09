Viriviri ready for Palau

Sereana Viriviri

With just 15 days to go until the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, all eyes are on one of Fiji’s brightest track and field stars, Sereana Viriviri, who is set to lead the nation’s medal hopes in the women’s high jump.

In an event where success is measured in millimetres and margins are razor-thin, Viriviri has carved out a reputation as a high jumper with a rare blend of natural athleticism, technical precision, and fearless ambition.

According to Athletics Fiji, her rise through the national ranks has been nothing short of impressive, shaped by disciplined training and an unwavering focus on continuous improvement.

From raw talent to refined technique, the towering Viriviri has developed her strength and style into a formidable package: an explosive run-up, an effortless take-off, and a bar clearance that commands attention.

Each competition has seen her push her personal limits, quietly raising the standard for high jumpers in the region.

But it’s not just her performance on the apron that stands out.

Off the track, Viriviri is described as a quiet achiever, grounded, humble, and relentless in her pursuit of excellence.

That combination of character and competitiveness makes her not only a serious medal contender but also a role model for the next generation of Fijian athletes.

As Team Fiji prepares for the Games, Viriviri’s presence will be vital in the field events.

And when she takes her mark in Palau, she won’t just be aiming to clear the bar, she’ll be aiming to raise it for all of Oceania to see.

The Pacific Mini Games begin on June 29 in Koror, Palau.

