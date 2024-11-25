Vanuabalavu looking to gain exposure

Team Vanuabalavu from Lau’s main focus for the upcoming Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games is exposing their athletes to a highly competitive environment.

Vanuabalavu selected athletes from 20 schools, and majority of them ran at the HFC Bank Stadium tracks for the very first time this morning.

Head coach Kaveni Raki says gaining experience is their focus for Games as they slowly build for next year’s competition.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the stadium in Suva on Thursday and Friday and you can catch all action on FBC Sports.