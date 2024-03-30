Triple jumper and footballer chases dream

Penisoni Tirau

Xavier College Head Boy, Penisoni Tirau, is determined to qualify for the Oceania Athletics event in June.

After winning gold in the Senior Boys Triple Jump at the Coca-Cola Games and securing a Silver Medal at the Pacific Games last year, Tirau is now focusing on his fitness.

He participated in the first trial at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today to assess his readiness following his previous competitions in the Solomon Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

“I won gold in my first-ever Cokes in the triple jump in 2022. Last year I won another gold in the senior boys division and I also broke the record in the Ba zone and I was really happy to be called for the Pacific Games trials which I made it featuring in Honiara.”

Tirau currently plays football for Ba FC and made his debut during the Champions vs Champions series this year.

He is one of six siblings and is grateful for his supportive parents who encourage him to excel in both academics and sports.