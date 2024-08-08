Tewa thankful for the opportunity

Waisake Tewa

Witnessing the massive crowds at the Olympics in Paris was an unreal experience for 100-meter athlete Waisake Tewa.

The 20-year-old found it overwhelming, but as he got ready to take the track, he kept telling himself to remain composed and concentrate on his delivery.

He also adds that it was difficult for him to get used to the new surroundings and language.

Article continues after advertisement

However, despite these setbacks, the young Vanua Levu athlete is appreciative of the chance to interact and have a conversation with athletes he typically only watches on the television.

“This is an experience I really love as i got to learn many new things. I also got to meet people I usually just watch on TV’S. They have also given advices on how I can grow with this sport and how I can be better. I’m really proud”.

Tewa’s dream run in the Olympics was cut short after he came 7th in the Preliminary rounds.