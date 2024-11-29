Suva 1 and Nadi leads in medal tally

After day one of the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games, Suva 1 and Nadi are leading the medal tally in the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

In the boys’ division, Suva 1 and Nadi are equal first with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals each.

Nadroga Navosa is in third place with one gold and one silver.

In the girls’ division, Nadi leads with five medals, which include three gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Macuata South is second with two gold medals, and Taveuni holds third place with one gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Day two of the Tuckers Ice Cream Games will kick off at 8.30am today with the boys’ and girls’ shotput finals.

The 2024 Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream games will conclude today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, you can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports.