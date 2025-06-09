Sprint queen eyes more medals

Heleina Young.

Heleina Young, former Fiji track queen, is set to compete at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games.

Her experience on the track is her biggest strength.

A standout from Saint Joseph’s Secondary School, Heleina has represented Fiji at many regional and international meets.

She is one to watch at this year’s Games.

In 2019, she won four medals at the Pacific Games gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m, 200m, and 4x400m relays.

Her speed and consistency have made her one of Fiji’s top female sprinters, following in the footsteps of legends like Makelesi Bulikiobo and Vaciseva Tavaga.

This year, Heleina will run the 200m, 400m, and take part in the relays for Team Fiji.

Her season’s best times are 12.37 seconds for 100m, 25.13 seconds for 200m, and 55.50 seconds for 400m.

Whether anchoring a relay or running solo, Heleina continues to push the limits of women’s athletics in Fiji.

The Pacific Mini Games begin this Sunday.

