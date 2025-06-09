Railoa balances teaching and training

Samuela Railoa.

Balancing the demands of a full-time teaching career while staying in peak competitive form is no easy feat, yet year after year, Samuela Railoa continues to rise to the challenge.

A name synonymous with consistency, commitment, and quiet excellence in Fiji Athletics, Railoa is once again set to represent Team Fiji at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

He will compete in the Men’s 400m and the 4x400m relay.

With a personal best time of 48.11 seconds in the 400 meters, which was set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Railoa ranks among the most seasoned and respected 400m runners in the Pacific.

That performance continues to serve as a benchmark for aspiring sprinters across Fiji, proving his ability to rise to the moment and thrive under pressure.

What makes his journey even more impressive is that Railoa is self-coached.

His discipline, resilience, and deep love for the sport have kept him competitive, despite the demands of his teaching profession.

In 2025, he recorded a season’s best of 49.80 seconds, showing he’s still a formidable force and capable of delivering strong results for Team Fiji.

Since making his debut for Fiji in 2017, Railoa has been a constant presence on the national team, representing the country with pride, humility, and fierce determination, both on and off the track.

You can watch the Mini Games opening ceremony on FBC 2 at 9pm on Sunday.





