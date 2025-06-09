Raibiriki ready to leap to greatness

David Raibiriki.

After a string of standout performances in the recent national trials, 20-year-old David Raibiriki has firmly established himself as one of Team Fiji’s top prospects heading into this year’s Pacific Mini Games.

The former Sila Central High School student will compete in the long jump, an event where he has shown remarkable consistency and explosive talent.

Representing the Nausori Athletics Club, Raibiriki has steadily gained attention with his soaring leaps and unwavering determination.

Article continues after advertisement

What sets Raibiriki apart isn’t just raw talent, it’s his tireless work ethic, sharp discipline, and unrelenting drive to improve.

Every jump is a step closer to his dream, and he continues to push his boundaries with each training session.

Now, with the regional spotlight on him, Raibiriki is ready to go toe-to-toe with the Pacific’s best, carrying the hopes of a nation and the spirit of a true Fijian competitor.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.