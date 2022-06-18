Pacific Mini Games officially opened

Team Fiji was among the 20 Pacific nations that was part of the 11th Pacific Mini Games opening ceremony last night in Saipan.

Athletes were treated to a superb spectacle at the Oleai Sports Complex Track and Field as the Games returned for the first time in five years.

The Games were last held in Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila in 2017 and were due to take place last year only to be postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Yutu.

The opening ceremony of North Mariana 2022 was attended by more than 1,800 athletes, officials, media, volunteers and support staff.