Officials training to boost athletics meet

The Fiji Secondary Schools’ Athletics Association began their Officials Training last Friday at Suva Grammar School Hall in conjunction with Athletics Fiji and Oceania Athletics.

The two-day workshop was coordinated by FSSAA and facilitated by Athletics Fiji Development Officer Albert Miller Senior and co-facilitated by Executive Committee Member Chris Waqa.

57 high school teachers were in attendance around the central area that showed interest in officiating at the Annual Fiji Finals, more commonly known as The Coca-Cola Games.

This new direction by FSSAA is to ensure that the standard of officiating is consistent throughout all zone meets and Fiji Finals and are of international level.

The course delivered; Oceania Technical Officials Certification Scheme (OTOS) is an initiative by Oceania Athletics specific for our regional officials and it is also recognizable by World Athletics.

Meanwhile a total of 74 teachers turned up for the OTOS workshop in Lautoka on Saturday.

The six zones in the West were represented by a mix of old and young interested officials.

FSSAA will continue with their initiative on Friday 8th March and will head to the West on the 9th March with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Their following training session is from Friday 15th March to Saturday 16th March in the Northern division.

Expressions of interest to officiate at the Fiji Finals is still open and can be accessed on the secondaryschoolsathletics.com website.