Nikolau ready to compete with the best in the Pacific

Miliakere Nikolau. (2nd from right)

Team Fiji Javelin thrower Miliakere Nikolau will be out not only to represent the country but every young girl from the islands when she competes in the Pacific Mini Games set to start next week in Palau.

According to Athletics Fiji the former Holy Cross College in Taveuni lass is one of their powerhouse athletes they will be sending for the field events.

Nikolau, who is one of the rising starts in Fiji athletics says she’s trained hard, stayed focused and is ready to throw alongside only the best from the pacific.

She won gold in the senior girls javelin at last year’s Coca-Cola games.

The Taveuni lass has a personal best of 41.30m.

The Pacific Mini Games will start next Sunday at Koror in Palau.

