Navula continues family legacy

Atelini Navula has continued her family’s proud legacy, following in the footsteps of her older sisters who once competed for Adi Cakobau School at the Fiji Finals.

The under-11 sensation clinched gold in both the 100m and 200m races for Nadi this year, adding to the gold medals she won last year in the 75m and 100m events.

Inspired by her siblings, Navula has trained tirelessly to emulate their success.

“Seeing my siblings grow up and run back in their time has always inspired me to also train and start running.”

While the competition was fierce, Navula credited her coach for instilling confidence and encouraging her to trust herself.

With her incredible achievements and the legacy she honors, Atelini Navula has firmly established herself as one of the rising stars of Fijian athletics.