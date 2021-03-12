Home

Natabua blue ribbon winner dedicates win to late school mate

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 6:11 pm

Lautoka Zone blue ribbon champion Josevata Rasoi dedicated his triumph to fellow school mate Lasaro Waqabuli who passed away earlier this year.

Rasoi who ran a time of 10.75 seconds in the senior boy’s 100-metre race was emotional after securing the win.

In second place was his fellow school mate Netani Suluka who ran a time of 10.91 seconds.

And securing third place is Aminiasi Titoko of Tilak High School who ran a time of 11.56 seconds.

In the senior girls, Natabua High Schools Mereoni Kuru secured the winning spot clocking a time of 13.18 seconds.

