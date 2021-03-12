Natabua blue ribbon winner dedicates win to late school mate

Lautoka Zone blue ribbon champion Josevata Rasoi dedicated his triumph to fellow school mate Lasaro Waqabuli who passed away earlier this year.

Rasoi who ran a time of 10.75 seconds in the senior boy’s 100-metre race was emotional after securing the win.

In second place was his fellow school mate Netani Suluka who ran a time of 10.91 seconds.

And securing third place is Aminiasi Titoko of Tilak High School who ran a time of 11.56 seconds.

In the senior girls, Natabua High Schools Mereoni Kuru secured the winning spot clocking a time of 13.18 seconds.