Athletics

Namosi Secondary leads Suva Zone 1

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 15, 2021 4:43 pm

Namosi Secondary School is currently leading the Suva Zone 1 after the 1500 meters events were completed this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

NSS dominated the girls division scooping a total of 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze in the 1500 metres finals.

In the boys division, Namosi leads with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Zone 1 competition continues tomorrow with the 3000 metres.

