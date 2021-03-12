Namosi Secondary leads Suva Zone 1

Namosi Secondary School is currently leading the Suva Zone 1 after the 1500 meters events were completed this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

NSS dominated the girls division scooping a total of 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze in the 1500 metres finals.

In the boys division, Namosi leads with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Zone 1 competition continues tomorrow with the 3000 metres.