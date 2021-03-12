Home

More than 700 students compete in Tailevu Zone

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 18, 2021 12:40 pm

More than 700 athletes will be taking part in the Coca Cola Tailevu Zone that is currently underway at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

A total of seven schools including 2019 Coca Cola boys champion Ratu Kadavulevu School, Queen Victoria School and Tailevu North College are competing in the Zone.

The events will commence with the 400 meters heats this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The finals will be held tomorrow.

 

