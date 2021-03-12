More than 700 students compete in Tailevu Zone

More than 700 athletes will be taking part in the Coca Cola Tailevu Zone that is currently underway at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

A total of seven schools including 2019 Coca Cola boys champion Ratu Kadavulevu School, Queen Victoria School and Tailevu North College are competing in the Zone.

The events will commence with the 400 meters heats this afternoon.

The finals will be held tomorrow.