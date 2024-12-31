Miller reflects on a year of growth for Fiji Athletics

Albert Miller

With 2024 coming to an end, Fiji’s national athletics coach and former Olympian, Albert Miller, is taking a moment to reflect on the progress made in 2024 and the lessons to carry forward into 2025.

The decathlete-turned-coach has been at the forefront of efforts to nurture young talent and keep athletes engaged through continuous competition.

“There’s always lessons to learn from the past. One thing we’ve focused on is providing continuous competition. We can always do more, but we’re satisfied with what we achieved this year.”

Miller pointed to the variety of events available for athletes, from high school zone meets to national championships and primary school competitions.

These opportunities have been key to keeping athletes engaged and helping them grow.

“It’s not just about training. It’s about finding ways for athletes to push themselves and improve through competition.”

Looking ahead, Miller remains optimistic about building on these efforts in 2025, ensuring Fiji’s athletes continue to develop and thrive on and off the track.