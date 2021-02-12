MGM going in as top contenders for zone competition

Known as a school driven by academics, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School (MGM) will be competing in the Suva Zone One competition as a top contenders.

This year, the Vatuwaqa-based school will field more than 50 athletes in Zone One next month with the hopes of taking at least 10 to the Fiji Finals.

Principal Sanjay Raman says they want to prove to other schools that they are talented both on and off the field.

“We have been taking our top athletes for zone and Coca Cola Games but due to COVID-19 last year we were not able to take part in the Games. But this year we are there, we want to be atleast somewhere in the Coca Cola Games.”

MGM will compete against schools like Dudley High School, Sacred Heart College, Nasinu Secondary School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in the Suva Zone 1 on March 17th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.