MGM defends boys and girls titles

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School made an impressive comeback in the Suva Zone one Athletics competition to defend both their titles this afternoon.

The boys’ from MGM were trailing to Ratu Sukuna Memorial School around midday but managed to collect 13 gold, seven silver, and three bronze to defend their title this afternoon.

In second place is RSMS with eight gold, seven silver, and eight bronze, while Dudley High School finishes in third with five gold, seven silver, and nine bronze.

MGM topped the girls division after reeling in 35 gold, 23 silver, and nine bronze.

Coming in second place is RSMS with eight gold, four silver, and six bronze, while DHS sits at third with two gold, three silver, and six bronze.

