Maritime Zone schools to be assisted by FSSAA

The Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association has a plan in place for schools that featured in the Maritime Zone yesterday.

Schools like Adi Maopa Secondary School, Cicia High School, Rotuma High School and Ratu Finau Secondary School will now have to arrange for their travels back home.

This follows the cancellation of the Coca Cola Games which was scheduled to start on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says they are ready to step in.

“Since the decision has been made by the Honorable Prime Minister we will have to help them get back to their schools and pay for their fare or whatever amount we will need to give them to assist them to return to their bases”.

Meanwhile, the Coca Cola Games have been moved to August.

The Fiji Finals have been booked at the ANZ Stadium from the 19th-21st August.