Lovo on a quest to fulfil his dream

Josaia Lovo

With the dream of one day playing in front of thousands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, 14-year-old Josaia Lovo has taken the first step in making this a reality.

The year-nine student of Naikavaki College in Bua, Vanua Levu, decided to stay with a relative in Suva for the first time and sign up with an athletics club, to start his quest for greatness.

His uncle managed to sign him up with the Royals Health and Fitness Club where he had his first training session at the stadium yesterday.

This was also the youngster’s first time at the stadium, and he believes he is inching closer towards his dream

“I just want to have a chance to play rugby or even athletics. And I think I can achieve that here with all the proper training. I’m also very happy to be here in Suva for the first time. All I want is to one day play in front of many people here at the stadium.”

Lovo is also looking to join a school here in Suva, as he hopes to stay with his athletics club to help him reach his full potential.

But for the time being, he is excited to be in Suva and training at the stadium for the first time in his life.