Lal shines at Vancouver Half Marathon

[Photo Credit: avikashlalfiji/ Instagram]

Long-distance runner Avikash Lal missed out on the Pacific Mini Games but excelled at the Vancouver Half Marathon yesterday.

Facing over 4,000 competitors from across the globe, the 30-year-old finished 18th with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 19 seconds.

“I didn’t have enough time to transit to half marathon training as I was initially training for the 1500 meters for the Mini Games but it is what it is. The short-term goal has been achieved. I would like to thank my coaches back in Australia, they’re really proud with my performance, my managers as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lal had been training for the 1500m event at the Mini Games. When he wasn’t picked for the team, he switched gears to a longer distance, a decision that paid off.

Off the track, Lal leads a busy life. He works as a flight attendant for Fiji Airways and runs a full-time farm in Nadi on his days off.

He thanked his coaches and family for their support. He also gave special thanks to Fiji Airways for sponsoring his trip, making it possible to compete with world-class runners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.