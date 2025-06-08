Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet in action. [Source: Reuters]

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet came close to breaking the women’s 5000 metres world record on Friday at the Rome Diamond League when she clocked 14:03.69, a meeting record that was just 2.5 seconds shy of Gudaf Tsegay’s 1997 world mark of 14:00.21.

Chebet, who recorded the second-fastest ever time in the women’s 3000 metres – running 8:11.56 in Rabat last month behind Wang Junxia’s 8:06.11 set in 1993 – appears determined to shave further seconds off her times.

Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight dominated the women’s 400m hurdles, finishing in 53.67 seconds, while American Anavia Battle won the women’s 200 metres in 22.53 seconds.

Irish Sarah Healey triumphed in the 1500 metres with a time of 3:59.17.

