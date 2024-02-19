Karan keeps Olympic dream alive

Yeshnil Karan [right] [Photo: Supplied]

Pacific Games and Fiji’s long distance champion Yeshnil Karan has hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games alive.

This is after he started his 2024 campaign with a win in Queensland.

Karan scored an excellent win in the 3,000 meters at the Sunshine Coast Track Challenge on the weekend against some of Queensland’s best middle-distance athletes.

The former Tavua College student showcased his talent and dedication, clocking an outstanding personal best of 8 minutes, 17.79 seconds.

It’s his first race of the 2024 track season, as he prepares for his Olympic Qualification.

This achievement puts Karan just four seconds behind the 52-year-old national record held by Usaia Sotutu since 1971.