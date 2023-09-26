Inoke to miss Pacific Games

Former blue ribbon Waisale Inoke.

Former blue ribbon and Fiji Secondary School long jump record holder Waisale Inoke is not part of Athletics Fiji’s final squad for the Pacific Games.

Team Fiji’s squad list was released by FASANOC last week, and it includes 25 athletes who will represent the country in the much-anticipated event in the Solomon Islands.

Inoke, who recently secured a scholarship with Neosho Community College in Kansas, USA, had expressed his hope to represent Fiji in the games in an interview in July.

However, this didn’t eventuate becoming the second gold-medal prospect to miss out on the Games with Spriont King Banuve Tabakaucoro hanging his boots last month.

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu, Braelynn Yee, Melania Ranadi, and Imeri Nasali are among the top bet competitors in the 100m event.

Vishant Reddy, a Coca-Cola Games Double Gold medalist and Nadi Football player will compete in the 1500m event, while Yeshnil Karan will participate in the 5000 and 10,000m events.

The team will be guided by Olympian Albert Miller and assisted by Antonio Raboliku and Jone Delai.

Fourteen athletes will compete in the field events, while 21 are set for the tracks.