Guliyev to be stripped of 2012 Olympic medal after CAS dismisses ban appeal

Ekaterina Guliyev is set to lose the 800 metres silver medal she won for Russia at the 2012 Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal against a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

As a result, Kenyan Pamela Jelimo and American Alysia Montano are set to be awarded the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Guliyev, who competed for Russia before switching allegiance to Turkey, was banned for four years in April 2024, reduced to two having already served another two-year ban in 2017.

She was banned for the use of prohibited substances in samples from 2012, with the AIU disqualifying her results from July 17, 2012 until October 20, 2014.

The 2012 Olympics were held from July 27-August 12. Competing as Ekaterina Poistogova, she finished third in the 2012 Olympic final.

But Guliyev was upgraded to silver when Russian winner Mariya Savinova was found guilty of doping offences, before she herself was also banned for doping.

World Athletics’ competition department will now disqualify her results and then notify the IOC, who may then proceed with the reallocation of Olympic medals.

World Athletics’ charge for the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) said three of her samples taken between July 17-31 in 2012 contained three prohibited substances — dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), androstenedione and boldenone.

DHEA enhances physical performance while androstenedione and boldenone are anabolic steroids.

Guliyev is one of hundreds of athletes who have been sanctioned following the ‘Operation LIMS’ investigation into Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory which uncovered widespread institutionalised doping.

