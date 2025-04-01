Fiji Finals grandstand tickets sold out for 2025

Grandstand tickets for this year’s highly anticipated Fiji Finals have officially been sold out.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Biu Colati confirmed that all grandstand tickets were snapped up yesterday, reflecting the overwhelming interest in the country’s biggest athletics event.

Colati says the next most popular option is the concrete embankment, which is also selling quickly and could be sold out soon.

However, he adds that tickets for the grass section are still available for purchase.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

