Gospel on a mission

Gospel High School is on a mission to strengthen athletics once again and be competitive at the national level.

The school had its inter-house at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday, something they weren’t able to do in the last three years due to the pandemic.

HOD PEMAC and Meet Manager Semi Underwood says last year the school only had seven athletes showing their interest to try out athletics.

“We are trying to build up our athletics foundation again. Our aim is just to start, re-motivate and get our athletes running again like it used to.”

Underwood says the performance of athletes from Nakasi High and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School last year should inspire their athletes.

He adds a number of their athletes have potential in various disciplines.

Gospel created history in 2015 with Fijiana 7s rep Younis Bese and Aaron Powell winning the blue ribbon events.