Gold for Karan and Tabakaucoro

Yeshnil Karan and Banuve Tabakaucoro after winning gold medals [Source: FASANOC]

Fiji’s long-distance runner Yeshnil Karan scooped gold in the men’s 1500m in style at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Karan clocked a time of 3 minutes and 59.79 seconds.

George Yamak of Papua New Guinea won silver with a time of 4 minutes and 7.84 seconds.

In third place was Aquila Turalom also of Papua New Guinea who clocked 4 minutes and 7.95 seconds.

Pacific’s fastest man Banuve Tabakaucoro bagged another gold medal in the men’s 200 meters final.

This is Tabakaucoro’s third gold medal at the Games.

Tabakaucoro clocked a time of 21.11 seconds.

In other events this evening, the Tennis team won two silver medals in the womens and mixed doubles.