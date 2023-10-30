Garcia golden after Pan Am Games race walk comes up short

[Source: Reuters]

Peru’s Kimberly Garcia won gold in the Pan American Games women’s 20-kilometre race walk on Sunday but times were voided and precious Paris Olympic ranking points lost after it was discovered the course was several kilometres short.

Officials only realised the error when Garcia, the 2022 world champion and silver medallist at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games, crossed the finish line in a time of one hour, 12 minutes, 26 seconds which would have demolished China’s Jiayu Yang’s world record of 1:23.49.

Ecuador’s Glenda Morejon took silver and Peru’s Evelyn Inga bronze after completing a route which athletes believe was about 3km short.

With the women’s event completed and the men’s race about to get underway organisers delayed the start for over an hour to quickly remeasure the route to the official distance.

Dunfee explained that ranking points are determined by times and bonuses for finishing positions.

Ecuador’s Alexander Hurtado would win the men’s gold in 1:19.20 just four seconds ahead of world championship bronze medallist Caio Bonfim of Brazil.

Recovering from a torn hamstring sustained at the world championships in August, Dunfee, the 2015 Pan Am Games champion, finished ninth.

The APA did not respond to a Reuters request to explain the reasons behind the error but both the organising committee and the Pan American Sport Organisation were quick to lay blame.