Fiji Finals may be held a week earlier

The Fiji Finals are expected to be held a week earlier instead of the last week of the first school term.

FBC Sports understands that the biggest schools athletics meet in the region may be held on April 24, 25 and 26 which falls on week 13 of the term.

This decision may have been reached to accommodate the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s clash with the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on May 3rd which was initially planned to be last day of the Fiji Finals.

The schools athletics meet used to be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of week 14 before students go on their first term school break.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro had a meeting with all schools sporting bodies including athletics, rugby union, football, netball and rugby league.

Radrodro advised the sporting bodies to use their grants and sponsorships more effectively to help grow the sports sector and create job opportunities.

He also encouraged them to prioritize student participation in sports and find innovative ways to keep students engaged in the education system.

Members were reminded to view sports not only as a physical activity but as an opportunity for employment and personal growth.

The Minister highlights the importance of transparency, requesting that all audit and AGM reports be submitted to MOE District Officers.

He states that the Ministry is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to help students succeed both in sports and in their education.

