Fiji Finals dates revised

The dates for the 2023 Coca Cola Games have been revised.

The Ministry of Education, in consultation with the games committee, confirms that the Fiji Finals will now be held from the 2nd to the 4th of May at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

These confirmed dates fall in the last week of this term one.

Article continues after advertisement

It was earlier announced in February this year that the national meet will be held on May 11th to 13th.

The revised dates have been confirmed to ensure that students and teachers can enjoy their holidays without any disruptions before starting term two.

The Ministry reiterates that while it encourages sport as it helps with balanced growth and development, teachers and students are reminded to exercise extreme care and responsibility to ensure that everyone enjoys the games without any hindrance.