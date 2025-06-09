Duplantis set for Bolt party to celebrate pole vault world record

[Source: Reuters]

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis said he was looking forward to a night on the town with former sprint king Usain Bolt after setting a pole vault world record of 6.28 metres at Sunday’s Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Duplantis cruised through the competition, clearing his four jumps up to six metres at the first attempt before raising the bar to 6.28m to break the world record he set back in February by one centimetre.

That set up a wild night of celebrations with Bolt, who still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m distances.

Bolt watched Thursday’s Diamond League event in Oslo before taking a train to Stockholm where he said he planned to try out the nightlife.

But the two track and field stars may not be alone as Duplantis had a slew of family members in attendance in Stockholm to see him break the record for the 12th time.

