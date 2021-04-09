Commission proposes 80% capacity for sporting events

The Fiji Sports Commission is seeking approval from the COVID-19 Taskforce to increase the social gathering capacity from 50 to 80 percent.

A proposal has been submitted to the Taskforce in relation to all outdoor sporting tournaments.

With major sporting tournaments kicking off including school athletics and rugby league along with the Skipper Cup and Digicel Premier League, the Commission found it befitting to have the number of people attending such events increased.

Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey has clarified that its request is not only for the Fiji Finals.

“I have had two phone calls from the task force already, they wanted to clarify if our request was just for the Coca-Cola Games, and no it wasn’t. One of the reasons we were asking is that we have had a hard time in controlling crowds in major events, especially in rugby and football events.”

Mazey adds the safety of people is still of utmost importance to the Commission.

“We still have to realize that the protection of people is the most important thing that we have. There is no way that I would push the issue, if the COVID taskforce didn’t recommend it at this time.”

Outdoor venues like the ANZ Stadium currently have seating capacity of 19,000, but with the restrictions in place they are only able to house around 9000 people.