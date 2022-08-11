Close to 3000 athletes for Coke Games

Vuli Waqa says 137 schools are expected to be part of the Games.

This year’s Coca-Cola Games is expected to be the biggest games in history as close to 3000 athletes have registered to participate for the three day event.

Launching the Games earlier today, Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association secretary Vuli Waqa says they are excited to have the games return after a lapse of three years and to see the games returning strong with a big number.

The Powerade Coca-Cola Games Torch was lit today at the Coca-Cola Amatil factory with students from the two defending champion schools Adi Cakobau School and Ratu Kadavulevu School.