Blue House retains title at Suva Grammar Inter-house

Blue house has retained their title at the Suva Grammar School Inter-house competition earlier today.

The house won with 33 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze medals.

In second place is Red House with 30 gold, 33 silver and 18 bronze medals.

In third place is Yellow house with 26 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Settling for fourth place is green house with 14 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The inter-house ended today.