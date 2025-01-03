Athletics Fiji hopes for a fruitful 2025

Athletics Fiji is preparing for a busy and challenging 2025, with a clear focus on providing athletes with opportunities to compete and excel.

National athletics coach Albert Miller outlined the plans for the year while speaking about the importance of the upcoming trials and regional competitions that will set the tone for the year.

“Our main focus is the three trials we’re organizing in the coming months to select a team for Palau. The first trial is on January 18th, which is just around the corner. We’re hoping to see a good number of athletes turn up for that.”

Despite the demanding schedule, Miller is optimistic about the opportunities these events will provide for athletes to compete.

“It’s going to be trying times for us. In addition to the trials, we have other regional competitions coming up. It’s going to be a tough year, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

With a packed calendar and ambitious plans, Athletics Fiji is looking for-ward to making 2025 a successful and rewarding year for both the athletes and the sport.