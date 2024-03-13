Athletes need time: Raboiliku

Marist Brothers High School Coach Antonio Raboiliku

Marist Brothers High School Coach Antonio Raboiliku says his athletes may need time to adjust to the newly refurbished tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Students tried it out for the first time last week on the third and final day of their inter-house.

He adds that these tracks are unfamiliar to most of his athletes, except for the seniors who participated in the Coca-Cola games last year.

“The tracks are really new and i’m sure most of our athletes are running on it for the first time. Last year’s Coke-Games participants are the only ones who are used to it but otherwise the year nine or sub-juniors this is the first time for them so it will take a bit of time for them to be able to fit in on how to run on the turf.”

After the school’s inter-house event over the weekend, Raboiliku says that despite the limited time available, they will strive to make adjustments to defend the boy’s division title this year.