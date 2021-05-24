Home

Athletics

All school sports approved

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 12:59 pm

All competitive sports in schools have been given the go-ahead by the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts.

This means competitions like Deans, Coca Cola Games, Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup, Schools Swimming Championships, Schools Football Inter-Districts, Cricket Championship and Schools Hockey will finally return this year.

The Coke Games as on the Ministry’s Facebook page is scheduled for July 9th while the Deans competitions is planned for October 8th.

Article continues after advertisement

Dates for the Vodafone Cup and Swimming Championship is July 2nd, Football IDC and Hockey Tournament from the 5th to the 7th of October while Cricket is in December.

Minister Premila Kumar says they the last two years has been challenging for everyone and they want to ensure students get back to their normal routine pre-COVID.

The Minister is also urging all young girls to take part in competitions starting with their Physical Education activities in their respective schools.

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji]

